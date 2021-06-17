This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Some Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Jeffrey Edwards, recently sold a substantial US$9.2m worth of stock at a price of US$115 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Installed Building Products

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman Jeffrey Edwards was not their only sale of Installed Building Products shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$33m worth of shares at a price of US$110 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$112, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.9%of Jeffrey Edwards's holding.

Installed Building Products insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IBP Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Installed Building Products insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$691m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Installed Building Products Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Installed Building Products stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Installed Building Products is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Installed Building Products.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

