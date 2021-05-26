This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Anyone interested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Gross Profit Operations, James Allison, recently divested US$442k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$88.46 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insperity

The Co-Founder, Paul Sarvadi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$70.53 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$90.71, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.5% of Paul Sarvadi's holding.

In total, Insperity insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NSP Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

I will like Insperity better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Insperity

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insperity insiders own 6.6% of the company, currently worth about US$231m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Insperity Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Insperity stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Insperity makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Insperity has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Insperity may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

