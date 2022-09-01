This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

We'd be surprised if II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shareholders haven't noticed that the CFO & Treasurer, Mary Raymond, recently sold US$104k worth of stock at US$51.97 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

II-VI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Mary Raymond is the biggest insider sale of II-VI shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$47.23). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in II-VI didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:IIVI Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that II-VI insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$87m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The II-VI Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought II-VI stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for II-VI that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

