This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

We'd be surprised if Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Susan Sichel, recently sold US$124k worth of stock at US$49.63 per share. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Susan Sichel was the biggest sale of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$49.84. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 17% of Susan Sichel's stake.

In total, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HY Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$193m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Insiders?

Insiders sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.