This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

We note that the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Executive VP, Margaret Egan, recently sold US$82k worth of stock for US$81.66 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 21%. This does not instill confidence.

Hyatt Hotels Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & Global President of Operations, H. Floyd, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$85.52 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$81.86. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Hyatt Hotels insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:H Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

I will like Hyatt Hotels better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hyatt Hotels insiders own about US$843m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Hyatt Hotels Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Hyatt Hotels stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Hyatt Hotels has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Hyatt Hotels may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

