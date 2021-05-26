This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

We wouldn't blame Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Hillel Feinberg, a company insider, recently netted about US$713k selling shares at an average price of US$35.67. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.8%.

Hilltop Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Lee Lewis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$34.54 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$35.54, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 84% of Lee Lewis's stake.

Insiders in Hilltop Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HTH Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

Does Hilltop Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Hilltop Holdings insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$667m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hilltop Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold Hilltop Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Hilltop Holdings is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Hilltop Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

