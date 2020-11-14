This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Anyone interested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) should probably be aware that the President & COO, Gregory Hill, recently divested US$423k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$42.57 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hess

In fact, the recent sale by President & COO Gregory Hill was not their only sale of Hess shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$51.68 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$43.42. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.02k shares worth US$200k. But they sold 69.54k shares for US$3.1m. In total, Hess insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HES Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hess insiders own 8.9% of the company, worth about US$1.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hess Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Hess stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hess. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Hess you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

