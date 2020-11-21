This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Anyone interested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & COO, Nancy Wisnewski, recently divested US$191k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$128 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heska

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Kevin Wilson, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$91.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$127). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.5% of Kevin Wilson's holding.

In the last year Heska insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:HSKA Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Does Heska Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Heska insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$54m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Heska Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Heska stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Heska you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

