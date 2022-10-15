This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Some HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Alan Schriesheim, recently sold a substantial US$870k worth of stock at a price of US$145 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.3%.

HEICO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Alan Schriesheim is the biggest insider sale of HEICO shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$140. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Alan Schriesheim sold a total of 11.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$146. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of HEICO

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HEICO insiders own about US$2.4b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HEICO Insiders?

An insider sold HEICO shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that HEICO is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for HEICO you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

