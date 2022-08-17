This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Anyone interested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Gary Bagley, recently divested US$350k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$35.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 10% in their holding.

H&E Equipment Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Bradley Barber for US$685k worth of shares, at about US$34.19 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$35.54. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for H&E Equipment Services share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 35.04k shares for US$1.2m. But they sold 60.10k shares for US$2.3m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of H&E Equipment Services shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:HEES Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. H&E Equipment Services insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 7.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The H&E Equipment Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for H&E Equipment Services is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since H&E Equipment Services is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing H&E Equipment Services. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for H&E Equipment Services you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

