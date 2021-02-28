This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Anyone interested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Shannon Okinaka, recently divested US$130k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$26.00 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Hawaiian Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Shannon Okinaka was the biggest sale of Hawaiian Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$26.82, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.8%of Shannon Okinaka's holding.

In the last year Hawaiian Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HA Insider Trading Volume February 28th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Hawaiian Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hawaiian Holdings insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hawaiian Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold Hawaiian Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Hawaiian Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.