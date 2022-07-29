This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

We wouldn't blame Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Hairston, the President recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$47.15. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 11%, which is notable but not too bad.

Hancock Whitney Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Hairston is the biggest insider sale of Hancock Whitney shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$47.85. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of John Hairston's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Hancock Whitney than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HWC Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Hancock Whitney

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hancock Whitney Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Hancock Whitney is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Hancock Whitney and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

