This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

We wouldn't blame Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Max Watson, a company insider, recently netted about US$2.3m selling shares at an average price of US$150. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 28%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Group 1 Automotive

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Earl Hesterberg, sold US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$169 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$154. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Group 1 Automotive didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GPI Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Group 1 Automotive

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Group 1 Automotive insiders own 4.6% of the company, currently worth about US$124m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Group 1 Automotive Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Group 1 Automotive makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Group 1 Automotive.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

