This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK)

Anyone interested in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Richard Press, recently divested US$304k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$30.36 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Green Brick Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Harry Brandler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$553k worth of shares at a price of US$23.03 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$29.62), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 68.90k shares for US$1.5m. But insiders sold 10.00k shares worth US$304k. Overall, Green Brick Partners insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GRBK Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Green Brick Partners insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$71m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Green Brick Partners Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Green Brick Partners has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.