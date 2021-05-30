This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

We'd be surprised if GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Peter Gotcher, recently sold US$317k worth of stock at US$10.50 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GoPro

In fact, the recent sale by Peter Gotcher was the biggest sale of GoPro shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$11.22. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18%of Peter Gotcher's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 25.27k shares worth US$240k. On the other hand they divested 44.62k shares, for US$434k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of GoPro shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GPRO Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

I will like GoPro better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of GoPro

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GoPro insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$337m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GoPro Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of GoPro stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GoPro you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.