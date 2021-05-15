This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

We note that a Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider, Amber Burbank-Ach, recently sold US$67k worth of stock for US$95.80 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 6.7%.

Goosehead Insurance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Mark Jones, for US$7.9m worth of shares, at about US$109 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$83.57. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Goosehead Insurance didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GSHD Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Goosehead Insurance

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Goosehead Insurance insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$70m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Goosehead Insurance Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Goosehead Insurance makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Goosehead Insurance. Be aware that Goosehead Insurance is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

