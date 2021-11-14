This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Global Industrial Company, Thomas Axmacher, recently netted US$67k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$44.24. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 60% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Industrial

In fact, the recent sale by insider Thomas Axmacher was not their only sale of Global Industrial shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$35.64 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$44.70). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 81% of Thomas Axmacher's stake.

In the last year Global Industrial insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GIC Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

I will like Global Industrial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Global Industrial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Global Industrial insiders own about US$974m worth of shares (which is 58% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Global Industrial Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Global Industrial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Global Industrial makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Global Industrial. For example - Global Industrial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

