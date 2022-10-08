This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Some Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder, Bartholomew Canton, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$3.12 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 1.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Bartholomew Canton is the biggest insider sale of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$3.09. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$1.6b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

