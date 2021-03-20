This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

We'd be surprised if German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice Chairman, Clay Ewing, recently sold US$491k worth of stock at US$48.64 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 10% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At German American Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Clay Ewing was the biggest sale of German American Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$47.89. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$440k for 14.64k shares. But they sold 24.55k shares for US$893k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of German American Bancorp shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$36.36, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GABC Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Does German American Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.6% of German American Bancorp shares, worth about US$84m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At German American Bancorp Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at German American Bancorp, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since German American Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for German American Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

