This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

We'd be surprised if Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Phillip Eyler, recently sold US$347k worth of stock at US$86.64 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

Gentherm Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Phillip Eyler was the biggest sale of Gentherm shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$85.96. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Gentherm insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:THRM Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Does Gentherm Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Gentherm insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gentherm Insiders?

An insider sold Gentherm shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Gentherm is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Gentherm you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

