This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Anyone interested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Director, Dudley Mendenhall, recently divested US$159k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$85.81 each. That sale was 21% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fox Factory Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Larry Enterline, for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$108 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$88.96). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Fox Factory Holding shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FOXF Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Fox Factory Holding insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$10.0m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fox Factory Holding Insiders?

An insider sold Fox Factory Holding shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fox Factory Holding. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Fox Factory Holding and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Fox Factory Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.