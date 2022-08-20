This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Some Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, A. McMullian, recently sold a substantial US$4.0m worth of stock at a price of US$27.97 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 5.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Flowers Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by A. McMullian is the biggest insider sale of Flowers Foods shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$28.35. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.0% of A. McMullian's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Flowers Foods than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:FLO Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Flowers Foods insiders own 8.6% of the company, worth about US$516m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flowers Foods Tell Us?

The stark truth for Flowers Foods is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flowers Foods. While conducting our analysis, we found that Flowers Foods has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

