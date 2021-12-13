This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

We note that a Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) insider, Heeth Varnedoe, recently sold US$78k worth of stock for US$25.93 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 32%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flowers Foods

In fact, the recent sale by Heeth Varnedoe was the biggest sale of Flowers Foods shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$25.92. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FLO Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Flowers Foods

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Flowers Foods insiders own 7.4% of the company, currently worth about US$407m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flowers Foods Tell Us?

An insider sold Flowers Foods shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Flowers Foods is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Flowers Foods.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

