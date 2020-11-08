This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Some FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Earl Lewis, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$35.93 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FLIR Systems

The insider, Jeffrey Frank, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$46.94 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$34.75. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

FLIR Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FLIR Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. FLIR Systems insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FLIR Systems Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for FLIR Systems and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

