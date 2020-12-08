This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

We wouldn't blame Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Daniel Burkland, the President recently netted about US$789k selling shares at an average price of US$153. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.8%.

Five9 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Michael Burkland, sold US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$73.58 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$151). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 47% of Michael Burkland's holding.

Five9 insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FIVN Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of Five9

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Five9 insiders own about US$79m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Five9 Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Five9 stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Five9 has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

