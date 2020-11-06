This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

We'd be surprised if Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Daniel Burkland, recently sold US$113k worth of stock at US$157 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Five9

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Michael Burkland, sold US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$73.58 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$163). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 47% of Michael Burkland's stake.

Insiders in Five9 didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FIVN Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Five9 insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Five9 Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Five9 shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Five9. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Five9 (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

