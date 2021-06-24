This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

We wouldn't blame Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Byron Vielehr, the Chief Digital & Data Officer recently netted about US$539k selling shares at an average price of US$108. However, that sale only accounted for 7.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fiserv

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Christopher Foskett, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$107). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Christopher Foskett's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 10.10k shares. But insiders sold 46.56k shares worth US$5.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Fiserv than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FISV Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Does Fiserv Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Fiserv insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$368m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fiserv Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fiserv. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Fiserv has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

