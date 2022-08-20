This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Some First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief People Officer, Mollie Richardson, recently sold a substantial US$501k worth of stock at a price of US$170 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Republic Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Executive Chairman, James Herbert, sold US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$213 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$164. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year First Republic Bank insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:FRC Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of First Republic Bank

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First Republic Bank insiders own about US$202m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Republic Bank Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought First Republic Bank stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, First Republic Bank makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Republic Bank. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Republic Bank you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

