This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., Russell Lee, recently netted US$57k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$40.36. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 11%, hardly encouraging.

First Interstate BancSystem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Kevin Riley for US$594k worth of shares, at about US$37.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$40.57. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 20.78k shares worth US$786k. On the other hand they divested 18.91k shares, for US$743k. Overall, First Interstate BancSystem insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FIBK Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that First Interstate BancSystem insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$411m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The First Interstate BancSystem Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about First Interstate BancSystem. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, First Interstate BancSystem has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

