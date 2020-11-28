This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Anyone interested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Mitchell Rosenberg, recently divested US$195k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$19.50 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Foundation

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Ulrich Keller, sold US$615k worth of shares at a price of US$16.47 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$18.78). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.6% of Ulrich Keller's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$150k for 12.55k shares. But they sold 115.60k shares for US$1.9m. In total, First Foundation insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$16.72, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:FFWM Insider Trading Volume November 28th 2020

Insider Ownership of First Foundation

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First Foundation insiders own about US$108m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Foundation Insiders?

An insider sold First Foundation shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, First Foundation makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Foundation. For example - First Foundation has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

