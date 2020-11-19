This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

We note that a First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) insider, Richard Dennen, recently sold US$87k worth of stock for US$17.35 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Financial Bancorp

The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Claude Davis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$613k worth of shares at a price of US$24.52 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.80). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 16.79k shares for US$247k. But they sold 30.00k shares for US$700k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of First Financial Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FFBC Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.2% of First Financial Bancorp shares, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The First Financial Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of First Financial Bancorp insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Financial Bancorp. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with First Financial Bancorp (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

