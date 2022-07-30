This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Some First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Aurelio Alemán-Bermudez, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$14.99 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 5.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First BanCorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman, Roberto Herencia, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$14.11 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$15.09). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 12% of Roberto Herencia's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in First BanCorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FBP Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

Insider Ownership Of First BanCorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.6% of First BanCorp shares, worth about US$75m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First BanCorp Insiders?

Insiders sold First BanCorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since First BanCorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that First BanCorp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

