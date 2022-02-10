This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

We wouldn't blame Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregory Carmichael, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$707k selling shares at an average price of US$49.21. However, that sale only accounted for 2.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Fifth Third Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman & CEO Gregory Carmichael was not their only sale of Fifth Third Bancorp shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$34.16 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$49.19, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20%of Gregory Carmichael's holding.

Fifth Third Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FITB Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Fifth Third Bancorp insiders own about US$138m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fifth Third Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Fifth Third Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fifth Third Bancorp. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Fifth Third Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

