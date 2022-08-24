This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Some Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer, Peter Sadowski, recently sold a substantial US$919k worth of stock at a price of US$40.85 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fidelity National Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President, Roger Jewkes, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$49.13 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$39.72. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Fidelity National Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:FNF Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Fidelity National Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Fidelity National Financial insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$518m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fidelity National Financial Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fidelity National Financial. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Fidelity National Financial.

