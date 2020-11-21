This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

We'd be surprised if Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Director, John Fisher, recently sold US$230k worth of stock at US$28.33 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Federated Hermes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, John Donahue, sold US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$33.12 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$26.46. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Federated Hermes than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FHI Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Does Federated Hermes Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Federated Hermes insiders own 5.1% of the company, currently worth about US$128m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Federated Hermes Tell Us?

Insiders sold Federated Hermes shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Federated Hermes is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Federated Hermes has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

