This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

We note that the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Independent Director, Sara Faivre-Davis, recently sold US$50k worth of stock for US$100 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Robert Sexton bought US$130k worth of shares at a price of US$65.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$102. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.20k shares worth US$142k. But insiders sold 1.70k shares worth US$137k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AGM Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Federal Agricultural Mortgage Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

