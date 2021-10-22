This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Anyone interested in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) should probably be aware that the Chief Financial Officer, Ronald Kisling, recently divested US$227k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$44.59 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Fastly Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director, Joshua Bixby, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$94.40 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$49.58). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Fastly insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FSLY Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fastly insiders own 8.7% of the company, currently worth about US$500m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fastly Insiders?

Insiders sold Fastly shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Fastly and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Fastly may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.