This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Extra Space Storage Inc., William Springer, recently netted US$95k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$117. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 17%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Extra Space Storage

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, Kenneth Woolley, for US$22m worth of shares, at about US$109 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$118, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Kenneth Woolley's holding.

In the last year Extra Space Storage insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EXR Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership of Extra Space Storage

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Extra Space Storage insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$344m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Extra Space Storage Insiders?

Insiders sold Extra Space Storage shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Extra Space Storage makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Extra Space Storage (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

