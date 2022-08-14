This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

We wouldn't blame Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Weber, the Independent Director recently netted about US$813k selling shares at an average price of US$271. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Everest Re Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Lead Director, William Galtney, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$306 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$276. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Everest Re Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RE Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Everest Re Group insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$172m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Everest Re Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Everest Re Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

