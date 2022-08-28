This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

We'd be surprised if Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Selig Zises, recently sold US$111k worth of stock at US$38.92 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Esquire Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Selig Zises was the biggest sale of Esquire Financial Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$38.30. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Selig Zises ditched 3.30k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$39.02. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:ESQ Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Does Esquire Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Esquire Financial Holdings insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$53m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Esquire Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Esquire Financial Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Esquire Financial Holdings. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Esquire Financial Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

