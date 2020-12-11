This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

We note that a EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insider, Kenneth Boedeker, recently sold US$72k worth of stock for US$52.00 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EOG Resources

Notably, that recent sale by Kenneth Boedeker is the biggest insider sale of EOG Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$54.68, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.9%of Kenneth Boedeker's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EOG Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

Insider Ownership of EOG Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. EOG Resources insiders own about US$95m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EOG Resources Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with EOG Resources and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

