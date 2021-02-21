This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)

Anyone interested in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Curt Bludworth, recently divested US$498k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$39.78 each. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Envista Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Curt Bludworth is the biggest insider sale of Envista Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$38.31. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NVST Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Does Envista Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Envista Holdings insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Envista Holdings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Envista Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Envista Holdings. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Envista Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

