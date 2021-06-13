This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Anyone interested in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder, Shay Banon, recently divested US$418k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$133 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.04% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Elastic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Non-Executive Director, Steven Schuurman, for US$98m worth of shares, at about US$145 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$137. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Elastic than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ESTC Insider Trading Volume June 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Elastic insiders own 22% of the company, currently worth about US$2.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Elastic Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Elastic insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Elastic (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

