This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

We note that the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Executive Vice President of Chemical Intermediates, Lucian Boldea, recently sold US$84k worth of stock for US$83.57 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.1%.

Eastman Chemical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Manufacturing, Mark Cox, sold US$241k worth of shares at a price of US$73.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$85.03, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Mark Cox's holding.

Eastman Chemical insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EMN Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of Eastman Chemical shares, worth about US$72m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Eastman Chemical Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Eastman Chemical and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

