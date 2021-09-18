This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

We'd be surprised if EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & Head of Eastern Regional, John Coleman, recently sold US$333k worth of stock at US$175 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Notably, that recent sale by Executive VP & Head of Eastern Regional John Coleman was not the only time they sold EastGroup Properties shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$903k worth of shares at a price of US$157 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$171). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.9%of John Coleman's holding.

EastGroup Properties insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of EastGroup Properties

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. EastGroup Properties insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Insiders sold EastGroup Properties shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for EastGroup Properties (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

