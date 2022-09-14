This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

We'd be surprised if Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Gregory Shell, recently sold US$483k worth of stock at US$20.10 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eastern Bankshares

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Gregory Shell was not the only time they sold Eastern Bankshares shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$19.57 per share in a -US$783k sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$19.98, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 17% of Gregory Shell's stake.

Gregory Shell divested 64.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$19.77. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:EBC Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

I will like Eastern Bankshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Eastern Bankshares

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Eastern Bankshares insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$52m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eastern Bankshares Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Eastern Bankshares stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Eastern Bankshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Eastern Bankshares that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Eastern Bankshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.