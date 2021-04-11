This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Anyone interested in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Accounting & Administration, Tony Oviedo, recently divested US$203k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$8.12 each. That sale was 23% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Earthstone Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Tony Oviedo is the biggest insider sale of Earthstone Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$7.25). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Earthstone Energy shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ESTE Insider Trading Volume April 11th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Earthstone Energy insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Earthstone Energy Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Earthstone Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Earthstone Energy and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

