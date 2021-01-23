This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Some e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Tarang Amin, recently sold a substantial US$817k worth of stock at a price of US$23.60 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At e.l.f. Beauty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Dhiren Fonseca, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$10.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$22.72. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 96% of Dhiren Fonseca's holding. Notably Dhiren Fonseca was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$713k worth of shares.

In total, e.l.f. Beauty insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ELF Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. e.l.f. Beauty insiders own about US$115m worth of shares (which is 9.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At e.l.f. Beauty Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought e.l.f. Beauty stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, e.l.f. Beauty makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with e.l.f. Beauty and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

