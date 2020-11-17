This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Anyone interested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) should probably be aware that the VP, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, Mark Rolling, recently divested US$251k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$129 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DTE Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Mark Stiers, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$134 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$135). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 33% of Mark Stiers's holding.

Insiders in DTE Energy didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DTE Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of DTE Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. DTE Energy insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$168m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The DTE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold DTE Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since DTE Energy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DTE Energy. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in DTE Energy.

Of course DTE Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.