This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

We wouldn't blame Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andrew Houston, the Co-Founder recently netted about US$28m selling shares at an average price of US$26.67. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dropbox

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Houston was the biggest sale of Dropbox shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$25.03. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DBX Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Does Dropbox Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dropbox insiders own about US$2.4b worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dropbox Tell Us?

An insider sold Dropbox shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dropbox. For example, Dropbox has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

